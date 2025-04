Gorski's contract was selected by the Pirates on Thursday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gorski had an excellent spring training and was in contention for a roster spot. He's carried that performance over into the start of the Triple-A season, maintaining a 122 wRC+ across 77 plate appearances. In combination with the struggles of the recently optioned Jack Suwinski, Gorski will now get his first chance in the majors.