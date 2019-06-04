Pirates' Matt Gorski: Goes to Pirates in second round

The Pirates have selected Gorski with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A power/speed center fielder from the University of Indiana, Gorski has the raw tools to be a 20/20 player in the majors, but there are some red flags as well. At 6-foot-4, 198 pounds, he has some significant holes in his swing, but when he connects, it goes a long way. He is pretty raw for a college player.