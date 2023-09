Gorski was promoted Wednesday from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This move is more about clearing out space on Altoona's roster for fast-rising pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, who has been bumped up from High-A Greensboro. Gorski, 25, was slashing .238/.296/.437 with 17 homers and 19 steals through 93 games this summer at the Double-A level.