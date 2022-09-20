Gorski was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Given that he has played all year as a 24-year-old, his .278/.357/.599 slash line with 24 home runs and 93 strikeouts in 85 games across Single-A, High-A and Double-A should be downgraded a bit. Gorski has surprisingly played the majority of his games in center field this year, and if he can at least be solid defensively in an outfield corner, that would put a little less pressure on his righty bat. It will be interesting to see whether the Pirates add him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft this offseason.