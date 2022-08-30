Gorski (quadriceps) will report to Single-A Bradenton on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Gorski looks ready for his first game action since late June after he was placed on Double-A Altoona's injured list due to a quad strain. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks while rehabbing at Bradenton, Gorski could be ready to rejoin Altoona earlier next week. Prior to being shut down with the injury, the 24-year-old outfielder slashed .294/.374/.560 over 123 plate appearances at Double-A.