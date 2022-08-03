Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Gorski (quadriceps) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could play in a simulated game soon, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Once he gets a few sim games under his belt at the Pirates' spring training facility in Florida, Gorski will likely report to one of the organization's lower-level affiliates for a rehab assignment. Before getting shut down in late June due to the quad injury, Gorski was hitting .294/.375/.664 with 23 home runs and 17 stolen bases between stops at Double-A Altoona and High-A Greensboro.