Kranick (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
He gave up four runs (three earned) over 6.2 innings over three rehab appearances. Kranick could rejoin the big club as either a starter or multi-inning reliever.
