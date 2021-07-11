Manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Kranick will return to Triple-A Indianapolis after serving as the club's 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Kranick took the loss while starting Game 2, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across three innings. He punched out five.

Kranick will return to Indianapolis for the time being, but it seems possible that he could be back with the big club to make a start soon after the All-Star break. The right-hander will likely make a start at some point with Indianapolis next week before Pittsburgh determines his next steps.