Kranick was called up by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kranick projects as not much more than a backend starter. In seven starts split across the two highest levels of the minors this season, he owns a 4.37 ERA, striking out 24.7 percent of opposing batters while walking 6.2 percent. The Pirates haven't officially named their starter for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, so it's possible he'll get the nod.