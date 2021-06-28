Kranick was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kranick tossed five perfect innings in his major-league debut against the Cardinals on Sunday, and general manager Ben Cherington revealed Sunday that the team plans to proceed with a six-man rotation through at least the All-Star break. While the right-hander is a strong candidate to make another start in the near future, he'll head back to the minors after right-hander Cody Ponce was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in the near future.