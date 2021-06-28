Kranick is slated to remain part of the Pittsburgh rotation after general manager Ben Cherington revealed Sunday that the Pirates would proceed with a six-man starting staff through at least the All-Star break, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Only a mid-game rain delay could stop Kranick in his MLB debut in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals. The 23-year-old became the first pitcher since 1893 to toss at least five perfect innings in a debut outing, with the right-hander needing just 50 pitches (36 strikes) to record his 15 outs. He'll now get the chance to build on that excellent start, with his next turn most likely coming Saturday in Pittsburgh versus the Brewers.