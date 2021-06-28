Kranick (1-0) earned the win in his big-league debut Sunday against the Cardinals after tossing five scoreless innings, striking out three.

Kranick was perfect in his MLB debut, tossing 36 of his 50 pitches for strikes and looking absolutely in control of the mound en route to an excellent performance. It's only one start and it's still way too early to make assumptions, but there's no question this was an excellent outing for the 23-year-old right-hander. He might have done enough to earn at least another start at some point next week, though his immediate future remains unclear.