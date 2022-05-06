Kranick will serve as the Pirates' 27th man for their doubleheader Saturday against Cincinnati, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Mitch Keller will start the afternoon game, but the Pirates have yet to announce who will start the nightcap. That job now looks like it could go to Kranick, though it's also possible he'll be tasked with providing length out of the bullpen. He missed the start of the year while recovering from a right forearm strain and owns a 3.12 ERA through four minor-league appearances, none of which lasted longer than three innings.