Kranick (elbow) had his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Kranick struggled across two outings and 4.1 innings by allowing five earned runs with Single-A Bradenton. He turned things around a bit in his opening appearance with Indianapolis, allowing only one hit across 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out four and walking one. Kranick is returning from Tommy John surgery, and it's possible that he will be activated from the injured list at some point in September.