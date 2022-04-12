Kranick (forearm) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Low-A Bradenton.
Kranick didn't see any action during the Grapefruit League slate while he recovered from a right forearm strain, so Tuesday's outing will likely be the first of multiple rehab appearances for the 24-year-old before he's activated from the 10-day injured list. The time Kranick missed along with the fact that he has minor-league options remaining likely means that he'll be sent to Triple-A Indianapolis once reinstated, though the organization's plans for him could change if the big club has an opening in the rotation a few weeks down the road.