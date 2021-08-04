Kranick allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Kranick labored throughout the start, as he allowed multiple baserunners in two innings and managed only one clean frame. He struggled to consistently throw strikes, with only 48 of his 82 pitches finding the zone. He avoided a disastrous outing by allowing only one home run -- a solo shot by Willy Adames. Since throwing five perfect innings in his major-league debut, Kranick has allowed 17 earned runs across 15 innings in four additional appearances.