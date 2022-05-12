Kranick allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one across three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Kranick followed Dillon Peters in a piggyback appearance, and he's now turned in five scoreless innings to begin his season. Kranick got a delayed start to the campaign after landing on the injured list with a forearm issue and has shuffled between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis since being activated. Kranick was in the big-league rotation for part of the 2021 season, so it's reasonable to expect he may get the chance to start at some point in the coming months.