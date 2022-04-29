Kranick (forearm) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out two across three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

This was Kranick's second rehab outing with Indianapolis and his longest appearance of the season as he works back from a forearm strain he sustained during the lockout. The 24-year-old made his major-league debut in 2021 but struggled to a 6.28 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP across 38.2 innings. He is likely to remain in Triple-A after being activated from the injured list, but given the current state of the Pirates' starting staff, he could be called upon to enter the big-league rotation at some point this season.