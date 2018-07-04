Moroff will make his seventh start of the season Wednesday, batting eighth while playing second base against the Dodgers.

He's gone 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Moroff has hit .258/.348/.455 for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018 and put up an OPS of .909 last year. He could see more time in the second half of the season if Pittsburgh decides to trade the likes of infielders Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison.