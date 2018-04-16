Pirates' Max Moroff: Heads back to big leagues
Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
The Pirates were in need of infield depth with Josh Harrison (hand) expected to miss six weeks. Moroff will head to the majors to provide that depth, though it's unlikely that he'll get regular playing time. Adam Frazier will likely man the keystone on an everyday basis now.
