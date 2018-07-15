Moroff went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday during the Pirates' win in the second game of a doubleheader with the Brewers.

The third-inning blast was the only run allowed during an otherwise solid day by Brewers starter Brent Suter. Moroff pulled an offering down the left-field line and cleared the fence. He's hitting .185/.267/.370 in 60 plate appearances with the Bucs, however, and will keep a role as a mere fill-in/utility player as long as everyone's healthy.