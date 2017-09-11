Play

Moroff is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Moroff will head to the bench for the second time in three games. It seems that Adam Frazier, who was activated from the disabled list Friday, has displaced Moroff as the primary option at second base, though the latter is a good bet to handle most of the starts at the keystone when a lefty is on the mound for the opposition.

