The Pirates optioned Moroff to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

In addition to Moroff, fellow infielder Chris Bostick was also sent to Indianapolis on Tuesday, which could lock Sean Rodriguez into a spot on the Pirates' bench as a second utility man behind Adam Frazier. Moroff displayed some burgeoning power to go along with stellar on-base skills in 51 games with Indianapolis last season, but was unable to replicate that success in the big leagues. He slashed .200/.302/.325 with only three home runs across 140 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2017.