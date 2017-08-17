Play

Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Moroff was summoned back to the big club to replace Francisco Cervelli, who was sent to the disabled list with left wrist inflammation. The 24-year-old, who has compiled a .145/.239/.210 slash line in 62 at-bats for the big club this season, doesn't figure to see much action in the Pirates' crowded infield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast