Pirates' Max Moroff: Recalled from Triple-A
Moroff was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.
Moroff was summoned back to the big club to replace Francisco Cervelli, who was sent to the disabled list with left wrist inflammation. The 24-year-old, who has compiled a .145/.239/.210 slash line in 62 at-bats for the big club this season, doesn't figure to see much action in the Pirates' crowded infield.
