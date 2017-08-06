Moroff was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With the Pirates acquiring utility man Sean Rodriguez from the Braves on Saturday, Moroff simply had no place on the roster. In his limited opportunities this season, the infield prospect batted just .145 with two extra-base hits. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning and will likely return when rosters expand in September.