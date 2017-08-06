Pirates' Max Moroff: Returns to minors
Moroff was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With the Pirates acquiring utility man Sean Rodriguez from the Braves on Saturday, Moroff simply had no place on the roster. In his limited opportunities this season, the infield prospect batted just .145 with two extra-base hits. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning and will likely return when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...