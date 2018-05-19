Moroff was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Moroff has struggled at the plate with a .216/.256/.405 slash line and 19 strikeouts in 37 at-bats this season, with his position of depth utility infielder becoming expendable with the imminent return of Josh Harrison (hand) from the disabled list. The 24-year-old will return to Indianapolis where he has an improved .280/.406/.440 line as the Pirates call up Nick Kingham to start Saturday night.