Pirates' Max Moroff: Struggles with opportunity
Moroff went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Wednesday against the Nationals.
He also committed a costly miscue at second base with the bases loaded. The start was just his third of the season. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the Bucs' bench barring injuries to Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez.
