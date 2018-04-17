Moroff is expected to serve as a pinch runner, defensive replacement and occasional starting second baseman with Josh Harrison (hand) out for the next six weeks, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Moroff, who struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance Monday, batted .200/.302/.325 in 120 at-bats as a rookie last season. His defensive ability could help him to steal some time away from Adam Frazier at second base as a late-innings replacement. In addition, if Moroff comes through offensively then it wouldn't be surprising to see him move into a timeshare at second base. Moroff hit .280 with a .406 on-base percentage and an .846 OPS in 25 Triple-A plate appearances prior to his recall.