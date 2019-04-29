Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Career day in Los Angeles
Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI against the Dodgers on Sunday.
He's batting .333 with three homers and seven RBI in 79 at-bats after his big game Sunday. Cabrera started in left field against Los Angeles and could continue to see fairly steady playing time with both Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) suffering rehab setbacks over the weekend. Bryan Reynolds and Pablo Reyes also figure to be in the left-field mix with Dickerson and Chisenhall still sidelined.
