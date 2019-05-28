Cabrera went a combined 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored against the Reds in Monday's doubleheader.

He played the entire first game despite getting plunked by a 97-mph fastball on his right forearm and then served as a pinch hitter in the night cap. Cabrera is slashing .333/.372/.456 in 147 at-bats -- an .828 OPS is the second-highest mark of his 15 MLB seasons.