Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

He has started eight of 12 games in May, batting .375 in 32 at-bats since April. Cabrera's overall .858 OPS represents his highest mark since 2012, when he compiled a .906 OPS and made the All-Star team for San Francisco. While the 34-year-old doesn't start every day, he's seeing more time than rookie Bryan Reynolds in left field.