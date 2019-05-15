Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Compiles 10th multi-hit performance
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
He has started eight of 12 games in May, batting .375 in 32 at-bats since April. Cabrera's overall .858 OPS represents his highest mark since 2012, when he compiled a .906 OPS and made the All-Star team for San Francisco. While the 34-year-old doesn't start every day, he's seeing more time than rookie Bryan Reynolds in left field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...