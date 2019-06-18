Cabrera will start in right field and bat fifth against Detroit on Tuesday.

The switch hitter, who will face southpaw Daniel Norris, is batting .353 with a 1:7 BB:K in 52 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2019. Cabrera will be making just his third start since June 8, as his playing time has been squeezed by the return of Corey Dickerson. The 34-year-old could become a trade candidate should the Pirates fall further behind in the playoff race.