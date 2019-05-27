Cabrera will start in right field and bat fifth for the Pirates in game one of their doubleheader Monday against the Reds,Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cabrera will draw the start in right field in place of Gregory Polanco, though he's seen his playing time squeezed of late with the return of Polanco and strong play of Bryan Reynolds. His presence in the lineup figures to dwindle further with the impending return of Corey Dickerson (shoulder), despite hitting .331/.367/.458 across 151 plate appearances this season.