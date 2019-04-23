Cabrera was removed from Monday's game against Arizona due to an undisclosed injury, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cabrera slipped and fell in the outfield while trying to field a ball and was lifted from the ballgame the next inning, although the Pirates have yet to confirm whether he suffered an injury or if the move was simply performance based. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is revealed.