Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Cabrera has recaptured a primary role in the corner outfield after Corey Dickerson was dealt to the Phillies on July 31, but the veteran will still likely receive a couple days off per week as the Pirates look to keep their reserve options sharp. Jose Osuna will fill in for Cabrera in right field Monday, while Pablo Reyes looms as another candidate to occasionally receive work in the outfield.