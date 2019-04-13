Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

The veteran outfielder just keeps on raking. He has four multi-hit games this season and raised his average to .432 after Saturday. This was also his first homer of the year. Cabrera has posted a 1.042 OPS with four RBI and four runs in 13 games this season.