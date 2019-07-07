Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in a 12-2 victory over the Brewers on Saturday.

The veteran outfielder has continued to hit for a high average, and in the last 10 games, he has six extra-base hits. He's batting .316 with six home runs, 31 RBI, 30 runs and two steals in 228 at-bats this season. Cabrera should remain one of the more valuable fourth outfielders in fantasy realms during the second half.