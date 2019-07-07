Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Hits sixth homer
Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in a 12-2 victory over the Brewers on Saturday.
The veteran outfielder has continued to hit for a high average, and in the last 10 games, he has six extra-base hits. He's batting .316 with six home runs, 31 RBI, 30 runs and two steals in 228 at-bats this season. Cabrera should remain one of the more valuable fourth outfielders in fantasy realms during the second half.
More News
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Making second straight start•
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Drawing start against Tigers•
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: On bench again•
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Collects pair of hits Monday•
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Draws start Monday•
-
Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Looks like fourth outfielder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...