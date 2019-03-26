Cabrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI against Houston on Monday.

He could be in line for additional playing time, depending on the severity of Lonnie Chisenhall's hand injury. The 34-year-old doesn't run much and has lost most of his power, but he hit .280 for the Tribe in 2018 and is batting .280 in spring training. Pablo Reyes would also see playing time in right field if Chisenhall is forced out.

