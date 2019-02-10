Cabrera signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old spent the 2018 campaign with the Indians, slashing a respectable .280/.335/.420 to go with six homers and 39 RBI. The veteran seems to still have something left in the tank, but there's not exactly a clear path to playing time in Pittsburgh, especially with Lonnie Chisenhall joining the fray on a major-league deal to held out until Gregory Polanco (shoulder) is healthy. Cabrera will likely need a strong spring showing to warrant a big-league roster spot over players with more youth and versatility such as Pablo Reyes and Jose Osuna.