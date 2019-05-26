Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Looks like fourth outfielder
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Since Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte returned from the injured list in late April, Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds have been jockeying for one spot in the outfield against right-handed pitching. Though the veteran has slashed a commendable .326/.362/.454 this season, Reynolds has been even better, as he'll carry a .910 OPS into Sunday's contest. Reynolds will stick in the lineup for the ninth time in 10 games, signaling that Cabrera is likely viewed as the Pirates' fourth outfielder at this time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...