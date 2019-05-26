Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Since Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte returned from the injured list in late April, Cabrera and Bryan Reynolds have been jockeying for one spot in the outfield against right-handed pitching. Though the veteran has slashed a commendable .326/.362/.454 this season, Reynolds has been even better, as he'll carry a .910 OPS into Sunday's contest. Reynolds will stick in the lineup for the ninth time in 10 games, signaling that Cabrera is likely viewed as the Pirates' fourth outfielder at this time.