Cabrera started in center field and collected a pair of hits Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who typically plays a corner outfield spot, had no defensive chances in five innings. While Adam Frazier is the likely emergency backup to starting center fielder Starling Marte, the team wants to look at other potential options. Cabrera is off to a good start with five hits in 16 at-bats as he looks to make the team as a non-roster invitee.

