Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in the Pirates' 6-5 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Cabrera's opportunities have been on the downswing since the beginning of June, but the veteran has remained a capable performer when called upon. Though he'll draw a second straight start in the outfield in Thursday's series finale, he's still the clear fourth outfielder on the Pirates and will see most of his action against left-handed pitching.