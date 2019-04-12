Cabrera is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Nationals.

Cabrera has started nine of 11 games to begin the season with Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) on the injured list, but will head to the bench Friday as J.B. Shuck grabs the start in right field. Cabrera is slashing .375/.394/.438 with two doubles and three RBI through 33 plate appearances.