Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

With a 7-for-17 showing at the plate over his last five games, Cabrera continues to thrive offensively, but the Pirates still seem to view him as their fourth outfielder while rookie Bryan Reynolds keeps producing well. Cabrera will sit for the second consecutive day and only looks on track to see steady action versus left-handed pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories