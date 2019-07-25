Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-8 loss to the Cardinals.

After another decent day at the plate, Cabrera maintains a respectable .305/.341/.438 season-long slash line, but the 34-year-old won't be in line for an expanded role as a result of his performance. Since Starling Marte, Bryan Reynolds and Corey Dickerson are locked in as Pittsburgh's clear top three outfielders, Cabrera isn't expected to see more than 2-to-3 starts per week unless an injury intervenes. He'll be back on the bench for Thursday's series finale.