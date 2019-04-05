Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Producing at the plate
Cabrera started in right field and went 3-for-3 against the Reds on Thursday.
He's seeing fairly steady playing time early with injuries to Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger). Cabrera won't hit for much power -- he has one double thus far in 2019 -- but he's gone 6-for-14 with a rare stolen base. Fantasy owners looking for batting average combined with regular at-bats could do worse than Cabrera. He figures to start three or four games per week until the starters return. Rookie Jason Martin could also factor into the mix at some point, too.
