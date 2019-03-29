Cabrera batted second and went hitless in four at-bats Thursday against the Reds.

He's set to serve as the team's primary right fielder with Gregory Polanco (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) expected to miss multiple weeks of play. Cabrera will need to produce, however, as his defense is likely below average and the Bucs have additional right field options in J.B. Shuck and Pablo Reyes.