Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Resting Thursday
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The veteran is just getting a breather for the day game after the night game, paving the way for J.B. Shuck to pick up a start in the corner outfield. After a hot start at the dish to begin his time with the Pirates, Cabrera has managed only four hits in 30 at-bats over his last eight starts.
