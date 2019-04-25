Cabrera is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The veteran is just getting a breather for the day game after the night game, paving the way for J.B. Shuck to pick up a start in the corner outfield. After a hot start at the dish to begin his time with the Pirates, Cabrera has managed only four hits in 30 at-bats over his last eight starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories