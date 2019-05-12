Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Cabrera will sit for the second straight day as manager Clint Hurdle rolls with Bryan Reynolds in left field. It's worth noting that Reynolds has just one hit while striking out six times in his last 14 at-bats, so it's too early to declare him the victor in the job battle with Cabrera, who remains a viable hold in deeper mixed leagues in NL-only formats.