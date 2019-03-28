Cabrera will start in right field and bat seventh against the Reds on Thursday.

The switch-hitter will face righty Luis Castillo. Cabrera batted .290/.346/.438 against right-handed starters last season. He's only starting because Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) can't go, but he provides fantasy owners with a likely inexpensive streaming option. Cabrera could see extended playing time (along with Pablo Reyes) if Chisenhall is forced out for more than a day or two.